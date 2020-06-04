Carrie Underwood Is a Mood With Virtual Performance of 'Drinking Alone'

Carrie Underwood gets it!

The country superstar delivered a timely rendition of her song, "Drinking Alone," on the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night.She belted out the song's lyrics sitting on her couch with a glass of wine -- just like the rest of us!

"This song actually seems to be striking a chord, more than ever with a lot of you these days, especially while so many of us are riding things out at home," she said. "Just remember though, we're not really alone. We are alone together. And that is exactly how we're gonna get through this mess."

Underwood and her sultry song brought a relatable energy to the two-hour show, which features some of country music’s biggest stars performing from their homes, alongside conversations and a look back at past ACM Awards moments.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs in place of the ACM Awards, which was recently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, the night's host, Gayle King, opened up about how the special came together.

"We were all ready for the big night [in] April, but the coronavirus changed everything," she said. "The genius of this is that all the superstars of country music [have] done special performances from their home that they shot themselves. So, you've got Lady Antebellum [at] one, two, three different locations. You've got Blake and Gwen fireside in Oklahoma singing ‘Nobody But You’ with her brother doing the camera."

"You name the people, they're there: Old Dominion, Tim McGraw. But everybody did it from their home -- it's unbelievable," she added.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs on Sunday April 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and also streams on CBS All Access for subscribers -- you can sign up for that here. You can also watch on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now if you're a subscriber to one of those services, all of which offer a 7-day free trial.