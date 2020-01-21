Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob's First Birthday With Sweet Smash Cake Pics

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's youngest son Jacob celebrated a big milestone with a mouthful of yummy goodness!

The little cutie went to town on his smash cake for his first birthday in new photos posted by his proud mom.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?" she captioned the sweet shots. "You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! 😂."

Jacob wasn't shy when it came to his birthday treat. He grabbed the cake with both hands and smashed it into his face, destroying it almost immediately.

Underwood shared a photo of the chocolate creation pre-smash, which included a little icing-made depiction of Jacob hiding under a green blanket.

Underwood also celebrated the arrival of her youngest on New Year's Eve with a post of her highlights of the year, which included Jacob's birth.

"And the most memorable moment of all in 2019…becoming a family of four was the best way to start off the new year as we welcomed our precious Jacob! 💙 #MemorableMoments," Underwood wrote at the time.