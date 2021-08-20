Carrie Ann Inaba Leaves 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

In a statement to ET, Inaba said she was grateful for the experience, but was excited for the next chapter.

"I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba shares. "I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

She also shared the news on Instagram, writing in part, "I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I've had so many unforgettable experiences, and I've learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we've shared with you. My heart is full and content. I'm truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be."

"To all my friends and family at @thetalkcbs I wish you a great Season ahead!" she continued. "And, I also very much look forward to my own future as well. 💕✨🌅 Life is good. And endings can be as beautiful as beginnings. ✨."

Inaba replaced Julie Chen as a permanent co-host in January 2019. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, executive producers of The Talk, said in a joint statement that they will miss the 53-year-old choreographer and dancer.

"Carrie Ann's authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience. We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons," their statement reads. "Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward."

In April, Inaba said that she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her well-being, noting on Instagram that it "was not an easy decision" for her to make and that she "was scared."

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing, so, I appreciate your support," she said at the time. "I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care."

In March, Inaba previously took time off from The Talk and, in an Instagram Story video, she shared that she was experiencing pain.

"Not sure exactly what's been happening, but my arms started to go numb, and I was having sharp shooting pains as well, as well as the normal pain that I have every day which is pretty much getting unbearable," she said while lying in bed. "So, I've taken a few days off The Talk."