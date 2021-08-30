Carole Baskin Sells Joe Exotic's Former Zoo, Bans New Owners From Using It for Anything 'Tiger King'-Related

Carole Baskin is giving fans an update on what happened with Joe Exotic's G.W. Zoo.

The Big Cat Rescue sanctuary owner confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment over the weekend that an Oklahoma animal park previously owned by Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Maldonado-Passage) has been sold to a local Wynnewood couple. Baskin and Exotic were both featured in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and she is making sure that the new owners won't use the reality show to market the property in any way.

"When we sold the property in June, we required that it never be used as a zoo, or for anything related to Tiger King or anything like that," Baskin told the outlet, with her husband, Howard, adding, "If it became an RV park or storage unit, we don't want it named the Tiger King RV Park. We would like the 20 years of mistreatment of animals there to be forgotten and be history."

Exotic is currently serving time inside the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for multiple violations of wildlife laws and the murder-for-hire plot of Baskin. His 22-year sentence was vacated by appeals court in July, but ET confirmed he will remain behind bars as he awaits resentencing.

While speaking to ET from prison back in April, Exotic opened up about accepting an offer from Baskin and her husband -- to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act -- if it meant getting an early release. The Big Cat Public Safety Act prohibits the private ownership of big cats (like tigers, lions, leopards and pumas) to curb the cub petting industry. It was passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 3.

"It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I'm accepting their offer. And I'm gonna take it one step further than that, OK?" Exotic told ET. "It is time to get on the phone to President Biden or whoever they need to that they've got in their little financial pocket and say, 'Hey, Joe is willing to support a big cat bill to help protect cats in America from being exploited. But we need to keep our end of the deal and get Joe a pardon because this wasn't really about murder for hire or shooting five tigers -- this was about exploiting Joe to support Carole's agenda.' So, there's the offer on the table, all right?"

"The way it's written is not gonna help anybody except PETA and Carole Baskin," Exotic claimed. "So, I'll testify in front of the Senate, I'll testify in front of the House, they want to end big cats in America and they want to end the exploitation of them, I'm the man to do it. But it's time to get an attorney general down here and listen to the evidence that I have to prove I'm innocent and get me the hell out of here. And they've got my support. Other than that, they need to stay the hell out of the news with all their crap just to get their name in the paper because I just called their bluff."

Hear more in the video below.