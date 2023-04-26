Carol Burnett Says She Plays Wordle Every Day With Allison Janney (Exclusive)

Carol Burnett is a Wordle queen!

The legendary comic is an avid subscriber to the daily New York Times word game -- and she plays it every day with one of her famous friends: Allison Janney. The 89-year-old comedian revealed the unexpected nugget while speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner for her star-studded NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which airs Wednesday, her 90th birthday.

Burnett and Janney co-star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale, alongside Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern. Burnett got close to Janney, Wiig and Dern while working on the comedy, and spoke glowingly about her experience sharing the screen with the trio.

"Just being in a scene with any one of them," she reflected. "We all bonded very much and we just had a great girls club."

"It was fabulous," Burnett continued. "And Allison and I, we Wordle."

The pair are so serious about their Wordle commitments that Burnett shared Janney is often one of her first text messages in the morning.

"We just Wordle back and forth. She's the first one every morning at my coffee," Burnett said.

Burnett maintains they're both on the same level when it comes to their Wordle-ing skills. "We're kind of alike," she said.

And it appears she's a big fan of the brain game: "Oh, it's fun!"

Burnett's life and career is celebrated in Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which features appearances, performances and tributes by her closest friends and colleagues, including Julie Andrews, Cher, Katy Perry, Amy Poehler, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, Kristin Chenoweth, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, Wiig and Janney, among many more.

With decades of experience under her belt and a bevy of achievements to her name, Burnett offered advice to the next generation of those aspiring to make it in Hollywood or just trying to figure out their path.

"I always had the fire in the belly. I knew I wanted to do what I wound up doing. As I say, a lot of times I didn't get the job. But if you really work at it, and you love it and you have faith in yourself, your turn will come," Burnett said.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.