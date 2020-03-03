Carly Waddell Reveals Husband Evan Bass Is Getting a Vasectomy Months After Birth of Their Son

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are done growing their family. In an Instagram Live Q&A on Monday, Waddell revealed that her husband, whom she wed in 2017 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, is going to undergo a vasectomy later this month.

The news came just over three months after the couple welcomed their son, Charlie. Waddell and Bass also share a 2-year-old daughter, Bella, while Bass has three older sons -- Nathan, Liam and Ensley -- from a previous relationship.

"Evan is getting a vasectomy this month, so Charlie will not have any more siblings. Sorry, bud... to Evan and Charlie," Waddell quipped. "The reason Evan is getting a vasectomy is because we did pull out and pray. Twice. Ever. And now we have two kids."

Waddell went on to share a screenshot of a message from one of her followers, which read, "My brother had a vasectomy and 3 hours afterwards his wife told him she was pregnant I hope this happens for Evan lol. Because I know he wants more even though you don't sorry not sorry Carly."

The reality star sent the screenshot to her husband and demanded, "DO NOT DO THIS TO ME."

"Ha. That's horribly funny," he responded.

Instagram

Bass mentioned that he was going in for a consult about a vasectomy last month, when he shared a snap of himself with all five of his kids on Instagram. "VASECTOMIES ARE FOR QUITTERS," he joked. "Jk I'm going in for a consult next week spray some sage for me I'm dying."

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the couple last June, they revealed that Charlie would be their last child.

"Pregnancy is really hard," Waddell explained. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

Watch the video below for more on Waddell and Bass.