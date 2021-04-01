Carly Waddell Reveals Her and Evan Bass' 'Biggest Downfall' After Split News

Carly Waddell is opening up about the reasons behind her split from Evan Bass. Shortly after announcing her split from her husband of three years, Waddell got candid in a video on her YouTube channel, revealing that they actually separated the day after Thanksgiving.

The former couple tied the knot in 2017 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise the year prior. They share two kids, Bella, 2, and Charlie, 1, while Bass is dad to three sons from a previous marriage.

"We separated the day after Thanksgiving. We've been going to therapy for years," she shared. "... We tried. We tried, y'all, for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy."

"We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves. And, ultimately, I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kinda came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top," Waddell continued. "If you don't have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble. The last two years have just been really hard. We've been trying to figure it out and trying, trying, trying."

Waddell went on to claim that it was Bass who decided to end their relationship. Her ex has yet to speak out about their split.

"I always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call, because I am just a person who would never be out," she said. "What are you going to do? [If] somebody doesn't want to be with you, they don't want to be with you."

The split came after the pair spent 2020 house hunting, a task that they didn't complete until October.

"We actually put three offers on houses in 2020 and every single offer fell through, which was really sad... The last one fell through [because] there was this horrible foundation problem in the basement... That was in, like, October," she recalled. "And then I found this house and Evan told me to buy it, so I did. And then he told me he didn't want to live in it. So here we are. It's a new year."

In addition to discussing her breakup, the video featured Waddell giving a tour of the upstairs of her new home, including one room that she now calls "the divorce room."

"We're in the divorce room and I'm trying to make new memories here because it's 2021," she said, before beginning to sage the room. "... I call this the divorce room because this is where Evan told me he wanted a divorce. He was sitting right where I'm sitting. I'm going to sage this room, so every time I walk in I don't feel that energy."

Despite previously revealing that she's "very sad" and "not OK," Waddell said she's determined to bring a positive outlook into the new year.

"I think that 2021 is going to be just great. I'm focusing on the future," she said. "This is the last time I really want to talk about any of this because I don't want to be sad anymore. I want to be happy 'cause I deserve it."