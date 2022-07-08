Carlos Santana Postpones 6 Shows Following Onstage Collapse

Carlos Santana has postponed six upcoming shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour following his onstage collapse earlier this week due to exhaustion and dehydration.

According to multiple reports, the legendary guitarist's manager said the 74-year-old musician needs rest and "profoundly regrets" these postponements. The manager added that Santana is anxious to get back soon "but his health is our number one concern."

The shows will be postponed in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas.

The news of the postponed shows came just minutes before he was set to take the stage with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. According to the Indianapolis Star, a "collective groan" among the 20,000 fans was heard when the news of the postponement was read on stage. That concert's been moved to Aug. 3.

The announcement came just days after Santana was hospitalized after he passed out during a concert in Clarkston, Michigan. He was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre when he collapsed and was quickly attended to.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

Videos taken by concertgoers showed that he was conscious and waving to fans while wheeled off stage. Donny, an eyewitness at the show, tells ET that Santana "played for no more than five to 10 minutes, if that, then went down."

“Before he began playing, Santana gave a beautiful speech talking about showing love and compassion and seemed completely fine," Donny recalls. "...About five minutes prior to him collapsing, he was playing and you could see his shirt was soaked with sweat. It was over 90 degrees that day, and extremely humid at the venue. And being over 90 degrees and having all the lights he had on him while on stage, it had to have been over 100 degrees up there. The paramedics were working with him for at least 30 minutes before they finally got him up."

Michael Jensen, Santana's publicist, confirmed to ET Tuesday evening that the acclaimed musician "was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration."

According to reports, as well as videos posted to social media, Santana was about 20 minutes into his performance when he sat down on a drum riser, then fell backward as medical personnel rushed to his aide.