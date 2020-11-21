Cardi B's 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Interrupts Her Sexy Video: Watch the Funny Moment!

Cardi B is just trying to be sexy! The 28-year-old "Press" rapper shared a hilarious video of herself on Instagram this week, which started off as a simple ode to her sexy black corset look.

The wife of Migos rapper Offset slowly panned the camera over her revealing ensemble, pulling back her long black hair with green highlights and putting a long green fingernail in her mouth.

But it's at this point that a tiny voice can be heard saying, "Mommy?"

Cardi and Offset's daughter, Kulture, then briefly comes into the frame as the mom quickly recovers and switches into Mommy mode, saying, "Yes?"

Cardi captioned the video, "I can’t even be sexy In peace 🤦🏽‍♀️."

With quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic leaving many stars stranded mostly at home, there have been many crashing kids in videos this year.

Kim Kardashian West notably struggled to keep her four kids at bay this past spring as they all quarantined in her Calabasas home. Kim's 7-year-old daughter, North West, interrupted several of her videos.