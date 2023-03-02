Cardi B Shows Off Face Tattoo of Her Son Wave's Name

Cardi B is showing off her face tattoo in a very glamorous way! The rapper shared a photo on Twitter Thursday showing her with a tattoo on her face.

The Invasion of Privacy artist posted a photo of herself sporting her son's name, Wave, inked in red and written in cursive, running along her jawline.

Cardi B even captioned the post, "I love my face tatt."

I love my face tatt❤️ pic.twitter.com/OwrHz6LErr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 3, 2023

In reality, this isn't the first time fans would have seen Cardi's tattoo. The photo shoot the tattoo pic is from comes from Cardi and husband Offset's McDonald's promotional campaign, which she first posted to Instagram on Feb. 14. Cardi B first shared her tattoo in November 2022.

The Twitter post comes just a few days after Cardi B opened up about having to do community service, and how it's impacted her life in a positive way.

"Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk, and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever," the 30-year-old tweeted.

In September 2022, the “WAP” rapper took a plea deal in her 2018 strip club brawl case. The mother of two pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors. Cardi had initially been indicted on 12 charges, including two felonies. As part of the plea deal, the remaining 10 charges have been dismissed and she was sentenced to 15 days of community service.