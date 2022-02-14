Cardi B Shows Off Endless Valentine's Day Roses and Chanel Bags From Offset

Cardi B's husband, Offset, went all out for her this Valentine's Day. Cardi shared his extravagant gifts for her on her Instagram Stories on Monday, which included a house full of roses as well as multiple Chanel bags.

A day after attending the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, 29-year-old Cardi posted videos from their home, which Offset completely filled with roses and rose petals. Rose petals covered the shelves, floors, countertops and even the pool, and huge rose displays in the shape of arches and hearts were also in the rooms.

"He did that! He love me for real!" she excitedly said. "Oh my goodness, I feel so special!"

"I feel sad y'all, because I don't know how to receive so much love like this," she continued. "This is why we keep having kids! I love you."

More gifts included Chanel bags in different colors, including red and black, nude, teal, baby blue and coral.

"Baby, I like all the colors!" she shared.

Offset appeared in her Stories clad in a Louis Vuitton outfit and smiling at Cardi's commentary. The couple has been married since 2017 and have two kids together -- daughter Kulture, 3, and a 5-month-old son whose name they haven't publicly revealed. The Migos rapper also has three children -- daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan -- from previous relationships.

Although Offset and Cardi have had their ups and downs, their relationship appears to be stronger than ever. They recently tattooed their wedding date on their hands, and Cardi showed off more lavish gifts from her husband last month after they were apart for eight days. The gifts included two Chanel bags and two pairs of Chanel house slippers.

Of course, Offset isn't the only one in the marriage giving incredible gifts. In December, Cardi gave him $2 million for his 30th birthday. Watch the video below for more.