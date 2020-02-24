Cardi B Shows Her Support for Zaya Wade: 'Speak Your Truth'

Cardi B is standing up for Zaya Wade.

The rapper took to Instagram Live over the weekend to share her support for Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old child, who recently identified as a transgender young woman. While the former NBA star has been criticized by some for allowing his child to identify as such, Cardi asked, "How old is too young?"

"If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy's body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that's who you are?" she said. "That's your identity. What is the age limit for you to know that that's what you want to be?"

Cardi continued by saying that age has nothing to do with a person knowing what their gender is. She also explained that she understands that some people are "old school" and might not be comfortable with the thoughts. However, Cardi said that people should be more understanding.

"I understand that they just don't be understanding certain sh*t, please try to understand," she said. "Because sometimes you will be wanting people to understand you. So try to understand somebody else, especially when it is a child."

Cardi then touched on people criticizing Dwyane for publicly sharing Zaya's story, and bringing the negative comments onto themselves.

"Let's say they would've kept it a secret? Y'all would've been saying, 'I think his son is gay,'" Cardi explained. "When you got a secret it just feels like such a burden…You might as well be free and let it out. And while you are free and letting it out and telling the truth, why not educate? Why not educate?"

The "I Like It" rapper concluded by telling people to "speak your truth" and that people shouldn't be afraid to share their story.

ET sat down with Dwyane earlier this month at the premiere of his ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, where he shared more about deciding to discuss Zaya's journey publicly.

"Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about. We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world," Dwyane began, referencing his and wife Gabrielle Union's struggle to welcome their baby girl, Kaavia. "We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child."

"We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family," he explained. "So, we use it."

