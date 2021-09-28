Cardi B Rocks Extravagant Look in First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B went all out for her first red carpet appearance since giving birth.

The "WAP" rapper was lavishly dressed to attend the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris on Tuesday. The event, which forms part of Paris Fashion Week, brought together a number of celebs, but none were as extravagantly dressed as Cardi.

The mother-of-two wore a dramatic body-hugging red sequin gown with a crystal-encrusted bustier by Mugler. She paired it with a dramatic towering feature cape with a velvet train, matching sequin red gloves, a statement necklace and earrings. As for her beauty look, her hair was bleached blonde and in an elegant updo, she also rocked bejeweled eyebrows and a nude lip.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Richard Bord/WireImage

Additionally in a second look, Cardi rocked a black leather corset with feather trimming and matching gloves, a black leotard with a sheer skirt.

"Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris!" she wrote on Instagram. "Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!"

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sept. 4. The couple has yet to reveal their new bundle of joy's name. The two rap stars are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.

In a statement, the couple also shared, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi surprised fans with her pregnancy reveal at the 2021 BET Awards in June. See more in the video below.