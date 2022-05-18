Cardi B Reveals How She Changes Diapers With Long Nails -- and Kulture Has Questions

Cardi B is using social media to help out fellow fashionista moms. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper shared a video tutorial on how to successfully change a baby's diaper while sporting super long nails after Kash Doll -- a fellow rapper who welcomed a baby boy in January -- enlisted her help.

"Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails?" Kash Doll tweeted, referring to Cardi and Offset's 9-month-old son, Wave. "Lol i got on press-ons struggling @iamcardib."

Cardi did not disappoint in her response. Alongside a two-and-a-half minute video of herself changing the diaper on a teddy bear, Cardi wrote: "OK girl sooo I just made a whole video Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices."

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

In the clip, Cardi shows her tips for wiping the baby if there is "too much poop," saying, "you always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks," which prompted a hilarious response from her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, who was standing nearby.

"Mommy ... why you cleaning the butt?" Kulture asks, as Cardi brushes off the question by replying, "It's a long story."

While Kulture made her mom laugh with her question, Cardi kept focus and finished up the diaper change. When it came time to snap the buttons on the bottom of the bear's onesie, Cardi explained, "This is the part I hate the most –– clipping it. I don't know if it's because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I've been wearing nails this long since I was 10."

As the video came to an end, Kulture still had questions for her mom. "Why you doing that to the bear?" Kulture asked as Cardi laughed it off and again told her daughter it was "a long story."

Kash Doll thanked Cardi for the tips, tweeting, "OK I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa."

Cardi's followers couldn't get enough of Kulture's reaction to the video.

Kulture has internal questions 😭 pic.twitter.com/y1kMSpskLQ — BARDI CULT COORDINATOR *PRESS* (@shesbardi) May 17, 2022

This video is so cute. Kulture is such a mood though! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UODbctgbww — Emotional Gangsta 💎💎💎 (@SchmegularOne) May 17, 2022

Since becoming a mom in July 2018, Cardi has taken her parenting duties seriously while still having a ton of fun, even taking on work that can benefit her whole family -- including a guest starring role on Nickelodeon's Baby Shark's Big Show!

In March, Cardi shared the exciting news that she, Offset, and Kulture are set to make an appearance on the hit kid's show. "Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me and my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon !!!!" she wrote in a post on Instagram, revealing their shark names, which are Sharki B, Offshark and Kulture Shark.

Watch the video below for more on Cardi's life as a mom of two.