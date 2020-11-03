Cardi B Posts Intense Instagram Video ‘Panicking’ About Coronavirus

Cardi B certainly isn't remaining calm during the coronavirus outbreak. The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of herself in a bikini look with a chain mesh dress over top, "panicking" about the spread of the disease.

"Government, let me tell y'all mother f**kers something," she shouted in the clip. "I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about. I don't understand how this s**t was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this s**t is on mother f**king tour."

Cardi added that the recent news of the virus' spread has gotten to her, adding, "And let me tell y'all something, I ain't even gonna front. A b**ch is scared. I'm a little scared. You know what I'm saying? Like, s**t got me panicking."

She captioned the video, "Ya keep playing I’m deada** F**KIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food."

