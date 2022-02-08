Cardi B Makes 3-Year-Old Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private After Calling Out Troll Comments

Cardi B is protecting her and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. The 29-year-old rapper set her little girl's verified Instagram page to private on Monday.

The page currently has 2.3 million followers, 61 posts and is managed by Cardi.

Cardi preempted the decision on Monday in a since-deleted tweet, in which she called out some of the nasty comments on Kulture's page.

Kulture/ Instagram

"Haven't been checking my daughter's account but now I'm going to lock her page," Cardi wrote, retweeting a post of the negative comments.

The negative comments featured some users referring to the little girl as "Kreature" and disparaging her looks.

These trolls aren't getting Cardi and Kulture down! The proud mom recently shared that her daughter was taking after her in a sassy holiday photoshoot.

She captioned the video of the little cutie posing up a storm, writing, "Soo much like me."