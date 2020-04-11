Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian and More Show How They're Handling Stress of Unknown 2020 Election Results

With the 2020 presidential election results still unsure, celebrities are just as anxious as the rest of the nation.

There's still no clear victor in the election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden as of Wednesday morning, as votes in certain swing states are still being tallied amid massive voter turnout. Plenty of stars showed how they were feeling amid such an uncertain time on social media, like Cardi B, who Instagrammed a video of her smoking.

"How these elections got me watching these states turn red 😒😒😒😒," she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen, an outspoken Trump critic, was also feeling on edge, and documented her "stress cooking" guacamole.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian tweeted, "I haven’t slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10."

She later tweeted on Wednesday, "I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections. Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to."

Other stars urged that every vote be counted and for patience. Mark Ruffalo tweeted a GIF reading, "Good things take time. Count every vote."

Alyssa Milano wrote, "As voters, we turned out in record numbers, despite a pandemic, an economic collapse, and attempts to stop us. Now we're going to make sure that every vote counts. #EveryVoteCounts #DemocracyRising #CountEveryVote."

Check out more reactions below:

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

What time is it? It feels like a million o'clock — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news 🙌🏻 https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020

Just ordered an incredible amount of food because I’m an emotional eater and I’m scared. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 4, 2020

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

y'all... i'm gonna smoke some cigarettes tonight. i do it once every few years. dont @ me. i'm just using twitter as a jewish confessional. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) November 4, 2020

We all pay our taxes. Our Vote is our sacred and Nationally protected right. #CountEveryVote — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 3, 2020

