Cardi B Faces Backlash for Throwing Offset a Packed Birthday Bash Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Cardi B has found herself under fire once again, for continuing to party amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Late Monday, the rapper attended a bash in celebration of husband Offset's 29th birthday in Atlanta, Georgia. Videos posted to both their Instagram Stories showed them partying all night and into the morning with friends in a packed nightclub. Judging from the videos, it appears most attendees (including the couple) decided to forego masks, and any form of social distancing.
After seeing the posts, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Cardi and Offset for not following coronavirus safety guidelines.
"Omg I hope Coronavirus had a great time at Offset's party!" one person tweeted, with another adding, "I love Cardi B so much but WHY is she still throwing huge parties? It’s bumming me out."
"Cardi B is now the first act in history to hold 3 parties during a pandemic," a third wrote. "Congrats @iamcardib."
Cardi also made headlines for the ultra-luxurious present she gave Offset Monday night -- a gold Lamborghini Aventador SVJ -- amid their roller coaster of a year as a couple. In September, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. She dropped the divorce filing one month later, however, telling fans that they had gotten back together and that she only filed for divorce to teach the Migos rapper "a lesson."
"SVJ MY BODY," Offset captioned a video that showcased the surprise birthday moment. "Thank you bae @iamcardib."
Ahead of the big bash, Cardi also shared a sweet message to her husband, writing, "Happy birthday Hubs ❤️ I wish you many more."
"I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart," she added. "Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1 😅) I❤️u . Let's turn it up tonight!!"
