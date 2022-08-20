Cardi B Brilliantly Claps Back at UFC Star Who Roped Her Into Andrew Tate Controversy

Cardi B got roped into the Andrew Tate controversy when UFC star Jake Shields trashed talked her while defending the controversial figure. And the GRAMMY-winning rapper wasn't having it.

The exchange unfolded on Twitter, and it started with Shields defending Tate, once a Big Brother UK contestant who got the boot in 2016 after video surfaced showing him allegedly attacking a woman. More recently, Tate drew headlines after Instagram and Facebook moved to permanently ban the self-described "success coach" from the platforms after Meta, the parent company, said he violated the company's policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.

NPR reported that TikTok also permanently banned Tate.

"Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok," a spokesperson told NPR. "Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos."

Tate, a champion in far-right circles, has made a host of controversial statements, including that women who are sexually assaulted shoulder some of the responsibility. He said as much in a 2017 tweet, which subsequently earned him a permanent ban from Twitter, too.

Earlier this week, Shields tweeted, "People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians."

He added in a separate tweet, "Tate’s Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money Cardi’s Is go do drugs, f**k random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron."

Cardi responded on Saturday in a since-deleted tweet: "I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills ,I don’t do coke , I’m a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work…but hey let me put cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and rape."

It's true. Cardi's no stranger to opening her wallet to worthy causes. During the pandemic, the "I Like It" rapper made a $1 million donation to coronavirus relief as well as 20,000 meals to New York's frontline workers.

Also, earlier this year, Cardi offered to pay all the funeral costs to the families affected by the deadly fire in the Bronx, where 17 people died.