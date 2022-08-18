Cardi B Appears to Get a Face Tattoo

Cardi B might soon be making a statement with some new ink -- on her face. Earlier this week, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos took to Instagram to show a video of himself working on a tattoo on someone's cheek, saying it was the 29-year-old rapper.

"Trabajo de hoy cardi B," he captioned the 13-second clip, which translates to "work today." In the video, De Los Santos concentrates on his client's cheek, which appears to have red ink on it, while multiple people watch. While it's hard to tell if it's in fact Cardi in the clip, a photo of the two was later posted and captured by multiple fan accounts.

It's unclear whether the artist or Cardi shared the snap, but in the pic, the singer is all smiles and a hint of the tattoo can be seen close to her chin.

Cardi has yet to debut the tattoo on social media, but shared multiple fresh-faced selfies on Monday. "Forehead ass," she captioned one pic on Instagram.

On Twitter, she added two more snaps, writing, "I’m smiling but deep down inside I want my wig and my lashes."

I’m smiling but deep down inside I want my wig and my lashes🌴 pic.twitter.com/8FPl2QSniZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 15, 2022

The new ink comes months after she told fans in January that she was "close" to getting her and Offset's 11-month-old son, Wave's, name tattooed on her face. "Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face," she tweeted. "I really really wanna do it!." Offset, meanwhile, has their daughter, Kulture's, name tattooed on his face.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

The following month, Cardi and Offset tattooed their wedding date on each other's hands with the help of tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and documented it on an episode of Cardi Tries. "Tatted hubby for Valentine's day," she captioned a video on Instagram at the time.

Cardi also has an Offset tattoo on the back of her thigh, as well as her sister, Hennessy's, name inked on her left bicep.