Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What Her Kids Really Think of Her Candid Sex Confessions (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure might have caught some heat from social media followers over how she embraces her sexuality with her husband, but the actress doesn't feel any need to apologize. She recently opened up to ET, and explained how her husband and her kids feel about how open and candid she occasionally gets about intimacy.

"I've always been an open person when it comes to all that stuff and I've never publicly said it, but all my friends know that and my kids know that and obviously my husband knows that," Bure recently explained to ET's Katie Krause.

Bure and her hubby, Val Bure, sparked backlash from conservative Christian followers and fans back in September, when she shared a cute pair of pictures of herself and her husband. In the second photo, her husband is playfully resting his hand on her chest, and some slammed the photo for being inappropriate.

"It's hard to be married for a long time so I think that needs to be celebrated and celebrated more," she shared. "We're often, in the press, hearing of the stories that don't work out and marriages that fail, so I was like, 'Hey, sex at the top when you're married, let's celebrate it, let's have fun and flirt,' and that's it."

Earlier this week, Bure addressed the photo during an an appearance on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast, and got more candid about the role sex plays in a happy marriage.

Speaking with ET, she emphasized the importance of not just embracing sexuality in marriage, but talking about it, even for those who follow religious teachings and principles.

"As Christians, we want to follow a biblical world view and sex was created for marriage and it's such a beautiful gift to give one another. And yet, because it's this gift and it's special, and many people save it for that time, it then becomes something you don't know how to talk about or express," she explained. "Because yes, it's something that's very private, but there's sometimes a disconnect when you're told to hold off your sexuality but then all of a sudden become a sexual person within marriage."

Bure said she feels that people should try to do a better job at being open about sex so that it's not something that becomes taboo or embarrassing.

"As a mom, I have already tried to have my influence with my kids to be like, 'Dude, once you're married, have fun! This is the blessing of it and it's great,'" she shared, adding that she's working hard to "just be more open to talking about it and all about our bodies and everything."

"I think that we could probably educate kids or young people a little bit better in that way," she added.

When it comes to how her own kids feel about her being so open and honest about her own sexuality, the Fuller House alum said they seem fine with it -- up to a point.

"I think they're pretty fine with it until I say something that embarrasses them. Which is always going to happen," said Bure, who shares three children with her husband -- daughter, Natasha, 20, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

"My kids are like, 'Mom, why did you pop up on Daily Mail? Why did you pop up on this?' And I'm like, 'I'm so sorry honey!' Sometimes I just say things and I don't mean for it to become a headline,'" she confessed.

While she took some heat for the photo, Bure said she also got a lot of support from her family and friends as well.

"There were so many people that were like, 'Yeah, go girl!' Even my mom was like, 'Oh my gosh honey, I have so many pictures of your dad touching me like that,' and it's so cute," she said with a laugh. "I had an influx of people on Instagram sending me their own version of that picture, like married couples, and there was so much love and fun around it too. So I was just like, 'Amen to that! We'll just focus on that.'"

Ultimately, for Bure, her candidness and openness is not about being scandalous or scintillating, but it's simply a celebration of the love that has defined her 24-year marriage.

With regards to keeping a relationship happy and healthy for decades, Bure shared, "Keep flirting, keep having fun with one another. I love when my husband gets flirty with me and It feels good and I do the same back. I think that's part of the secret -- you gotta keep it fun."

While Bure prepares to celebrate yet another Christmas season with her husband and their kids, the actress is also getting ready for the debut of her ninth Hallmark holiday movie, If I Only Had Christmas.

"This is an homage to the Wizard of Oz, which is my all time favorite movie," Bure shared of the fantastical Christmas romp. "There's so many fun things... I play Darcy from Kansas City, and we have a ruby slipper moment and everything."

"So I absolutely adore this movie," Bure added. "I hope everyone enjoys watching it... I think it's really fun."

If I Only Has Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT, on Hallmark.