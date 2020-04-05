'Camp Getaway's Adam Mizrahi Teases Guest Hookups and Other Season 1 Surprises (Exclusive)

Adam Mizrahi knows a thing or two about summer lovin’.

"Without a doubt, at camp, people do hook up and it's a natural thing," the Camp Getaway star spills to ET. "Guests come to camp for a particular reason, they get really excited when they try something new. They get excited and just pick up on the vibe and energy and we're just sort of facilitators and used as a resource and people, when they find us being very helpful, comfortable with the energy and the vibe, things tend to escalate and one thing leads to another. It's not unusual for people to hook up."

Adam is one of the eight "social coordinators" viewers will meet on Bravo’s new workplace docuseries, Camp Getaway, which follows the staff of an adults-only summer camp in Connecticut, also called Camp Getaway. Each weekend, new crops of grown-ups show up at the camp to feel like a kid again, enjoying traditional camp activities mixed with a club-like atmosphere. Adam is a veteran of the camp, having served as a counselor for three years. Before signing on as camp staff, Adam was a camper himself.

"I thought it was an awesome idea," he recalls of when he first heard of Camp Getaway. "The first thing that came to mind was Wet Hot American Summer."

“I might as well volunteer at a place I can drink and hang out with the guests,” he says. “It's a no-brainer.”

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

Adam is established as the camp lothario of sorts in the premiere, getting close with a few of his fellow staffers and even some guests. He says he’s happy to take on that role, though he’s not an intentional flirt.

"Things get a bit juicy, things get a bit messy," he teases of the season. "You will realize I'm probably not all that I’m cracked up to be."

There are, seemingly, very few rules at Camp Getaway, outside of normal camp safety precautions. For example, there’s no restriction on staff hooking up with camp patrons.

"Technicality: you cannot go to the bunks, the guest bunks, which makes things a bit... interesting," Adam notes, adding that Camp Getaway is spread across a "huge campus" with lots of hiding places. So many hiding places, in fact, that Adam is almost certain that not every hookup was captured by reality TV cameras.

"There's no way," he says. "It’s a huge campground. It's nearly impossible. It's absolutely impossible to capture every single one that goes on."

"I'm pretty confident there's a lot of stuff they didn't catch," he adds. "I think that was done by design on our part, because we are nervous [and] it’s easy to hide."

Still, Adam admits he and his fellow coordinators maybe got a little too comfortable around the guests and the cameras, so plenty of hookups will make it to TV… along with "fights and drunkenness."

"When people get drunk, they just get dumber," he says. "You find yourself in these moments and, when you don't get much sleep and you’ve kinda been drinking and you're sort of in these reactive states, without a doubt -- and I admit -- I just get dumb, so I'm just saying things off the cuff in this reactive mode and I’m not really my best self. So, I imagine there's gonna be a few moments where that comes out."

Overall, Adam calls Camp Getaway a mix of Bravo hits Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and Summer House, but with more comedy mixed in.

"There's a lot of drama going around these times, maybe something a little more uplifting would be nice," he says. "[Still], none of us walked away unscathed, so there's a lot going on."

"You'll definitely see some challenges and some friction with some of the staff," he adds. "Some of the back-of-house [drama] that goes on. … [And] there's definitely some triangles that start to percolate, which might be surprising to people. I think there's some issues, as well, when you see two close people, two really close friends, going at it."

Camp Getaway premieres Monday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Check out the first look below: