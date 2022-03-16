Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Cancels Appearance as She Continues to Recover From COVID

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is struggling with some of the long term effects of COVID-19. The 74-year-old wife of Prince Charles canceled an official appearance at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday, and royal reporters note that she is "trying to pace herself as she recovers from the bout of COVID-19 she had last month."

Camilla and Prince Charles both tested positive for the virus in February, as did his 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II. They all had since returned to their busy schedules.

Multiple royal reporters claim that it looked as if Camilla was "struggling" at an event on Tuesday and had been coughing at recent engagements.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Camilla and Charles visited The Irish Cultural Centre in London, in lead-up to St. Patrick's Day. Camilla was also in attendance at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Camilla isn't the only royal who has taken some extra time to recover from COVID. Queen Elizabeth postponed several virtual appearances and has significantly limited her in-person visits since her recent diagnosis. Earlier this month, Her Majesty received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in audience at Windsor Castle, marking her first in-person appearance since testing positive. But she did not attend this week's Commonwealth Day Service, allowing Prince Charles to go in her stead.