Camila Cabello Has a Brand-New Look Following Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello is embracing her new look following her recent split with Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old "Never Be the Same" singer took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her new mint-colored hair and matching satin look in a series of selfies.

"I clean up ok 👍🏼," Cabello captioned the pics, which hilariously end with a shot of her making a silly face in no hair or makeup. It's unclear whether Cabello actually dyed her hair the bold color or is simply wearing a wig.

The glammed-up post comes just days after Cabello and Mendes, 23, announced in a joint statement that they were splitting after two years together.

"We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the former couple said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

A source recently told ET that the exes both decided on the split prior to announcing it.

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source told ET last week. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”