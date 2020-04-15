Cameron Diaz Talks Quarantine Life With New Baby & How Benji Madden Is an 'Amazing Father'

Cameron Diaz may be stuck in doors, but she's loving every moment with her 3-month-old baby.

The actress made a return to social media on Tuesday to be a part of her good friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power's Instagram Live, where she touched on how she's spending time with husband Benji Madden and their daughter, Raddix, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," Diaz said. "But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody."

"But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking," she added. "But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now."

Diaz and Madden welcomed their first child together on Dec. 30, and shared the exciting news weeks later on Instagram. While the couple has always maintained a private personal life, Diaz did fawn over motherhood and her "amazing" husband.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," she said. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

As for how she's spending her time at home, "I'm either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby -- and usually all at the same time."

"I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking… I drink [wine] every night it's my wind down for the day," Diaz detailed. "After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."

She's also been cleaning her home, taking one room and section every day. As for how she combats feeling down and worried about the state of the world, Diaz says she "stays in the present." She explained that she doesn't let herself overthink and get scared. "I stay here and in the now," focusing on "what I have right now," she said.

Elsewhere, she poked fun at her daily outfit which consists of "a sweater, over a dress, over a pair of pants, So that I have multiple options."

Diaz and Power also teased that they are working on a project together. They, however, did not elaborate and said that they would have to just get through the summer.

