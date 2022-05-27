Busy Philipps Reveals She's Been Separated From Husband Marc Silverstein for More Than a Year

Busy Philipps has announced she and husband Marc Silverstein have been separated for more than a year.

A source tells ET, "Busy and Marc have split and both of them have moved on. They have been separated for quite some time now. They're focused on coparenting their children."

The actress made the announcement during Friday's episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, saying that it had "been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated." She added that her kids, family and friends knew about the sad news before going into what's the proper protocol into making such an announcement.

"And we really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly, because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year," the 42-year-old added. "But the truth is, we, you know, there's, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right? Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy in this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

She added, "And if anything, the last several years has shown me it's a little bit that, like, you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever. Because we all at this point have a public-facing life. You don't have to follow a conventional idea just because it's been done before. I really do believe that."

Philipps later added that the idea of releasing a statement about separating "made us sick, both of us, truly ill." She called the separation a "journey."

"The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f**king much was by not involving the public," she said while growing emotional.

Philipps and Silverstein, a producer, tied the knot in 2007 and share two kids -- 13-year-old Birdie and 8-year-old Cricket.

Back in 2019, Philipps opened up about how family responsibilities almost drove them to divorce. She told Harper's Bazaar that Silverstein was shocked when she confronted him about the idea of calling it quits.

"Marc was like, 'I’ll do anything,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'OK, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I’m done, dude.'"

Despite saying she "was fully out the door" and acknowledging that she "wasn't expecting anything from him," the couple ended up "creating our own system" when Silverstein decided to stay home with the kids, a decision he reached after therapy.