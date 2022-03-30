'Bull' Gets Put in His Place in New Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Is Bull about to take a backseat?

On Thursday's episode, titled "With These Hands," Bull (Michael Weatherly) finds himself in an unfamiliar position when he takes a passive role in court during a medical malpractice suit, when he helps the surgeon who saved his life after his heart attack, but must defer to her attorney (guest star Peter Jacobson) on trial strategy.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Bull and the lawyer have a bit of a tiff as they don't see eye to eye on how to move forward with the case. The tension between the two is palpable, as the attorney fires back after Bull tries to express his views on how best to proceed. "You used so many big words in that sentence, all I heard was you trying to tell me that you have a Ph.D," the lawyer snarls.

"I'll make it simper: Attack the plaintiff, lose the case," Bull states.

But the attorney isn't here to play to Bull's rules and he reminds him of such when he -- quite literally -- dictates the hierarchy of the case. "You are a consultant. I am the lawyer. Lawyer trumps consultant," he says.

"What is this? Rock, paper, scissors?" Bull says, undeterred.

CBS

Series star Geneva Carr, who plays Marissa, also makes her directorial debut as she steps behind the camera to lead one of the series' final episodes.

“This last season of Bull has been the most challenging and the most exciting. I’ve learned so much and grown as an actor and a person over these last six years. Throwing myself into a new chapter by directing felt like a way to honor the series, the characters and show what the whole experience has taught me," Carr said exclusively to ET. "Being able to spread my wings with a team of people I respect, know inside and out and care about was a true gift, and joining a long list of super talented female directors that have worked on Bull is the sweetest send-off."

Bull airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.