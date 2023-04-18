Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Fully Cleared to Return to Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been 'fully cleared' to resume football activities.

Bills' general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Tuesday that after visiting with medical specialists last week, Hamlin now has been cleared to resume full activity.

The Buffalo Bills released a tweet Tuesday morning, saying that Hamlin is working out with the team in Buffalo, New York. "Glad to have you back, 3," read the message, referencing the 25-year-old athlete's football number.

Damar Hamlin is working out with the team today in Buffalo.



Glad to have you back, 3. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/n80HheSIaG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

In January, during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins as he tackled the team's star wide receiver. Hamlin immediately collapsed in the process of standing back up, prompting the Bills' assistant athletic trainer, Denny Kellington, to immediately begin performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, on Hamlin.

The athlete was taken off the field by ambulance and went to UC Medical Center after receiving CPR and an automated external defibrillation (AED), where he remained in critical condition for an extended amount of time. The game was halted and never completed.

Hamlin did not play the rest of the 2023 season, but still had 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

This story was originally published by CBS Pittsburgh on April 18, 2023 at 11:18 a.m. ET.