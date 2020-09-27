BTS to Release New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' in November

BTS' next album will be here before the end of the year. The K-pop boy band have set a release date for their upcoming album, BE (Deluxe Edition) -- Nov. 20.

RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope dropped their last album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February. BE (Deluxe Edition) will impart a message of healing to the world by declaring, "Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on," they said in a statement.

The band has been sharing the album making process on their official YouTube channel BANGTANTV. For this upcoming album, BTS was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production, including concept, composition and design. Big Hit Entertainment thus promises this record will include the most "BTS-ish" music yet. Pre-orders begin at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 28.

BTS recently made history with their single -- and first-ever English song -- "Dynamite," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks.

"It's always been our goal, it's a dream come true to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart," Suga said in a message to fans on Sept. 1. "Thank you so much, ARMY."

Looking forward, BTS is set to start a week-long residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

