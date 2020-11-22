BTS Tease AMAs 'Life Goes On' Performance and What Makes New Album Special (Exclusive)

BTS can't wait for their fans to watch their performance at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Ahead of them taking the stage during the annual awards show on Sunday, the K-pop group -- composed of RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope -- teased what fans can expect when they perform "Life Goes On," and what makes their latest album, Be, so special.

"It would be great if we could have all the songs on the chart," said RM in ET exclusive clip above, with them adding that they hope their Army relates to the messages in their songs.

"Everyone's pretty vocal about their opinions," Jimin added. "We talked about many themes and emotions and put all of them into this album."

As for their song "Life Goes On," which they will perform for the first time live, Jin adds, "We hope that fans can find comfort in this track."

With Suga adding, "We're also performing at a place that reminds us of our…," before the rest of the guys stopped him from revealing more "spoilers."

Be is BTS' third album of 2020 and features their English language mega-hit "Dynamite."

BTS spoke with ET back in August about how the pandemic inspired their new music in an unexpected way. "You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises and changes," RM said. "To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance."

Be sure to watch BTS and many more artists during the American Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.