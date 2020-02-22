BTS Talks New Album and What To Expect from Their Upcoming 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

BTS are ready to take on "Carpool Karaoke!"

The K-Pop band -- composed of Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, RM and V -- will join James Corden for The Late Late Show's musical segment, airing Feb. 25. ET's Rachel Smith caught up with BTS on Friday, while they promoted their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, and they teased what to expect from the fun roadtrip.

"It took like three, four hours. I heard it’s the biggest car they ever rented, because we're seven [members]. Some van, like, really hot inside," RM shared. "Like, 16 cameras inside and Corden wasn't driving it. I didn't know, I thought he really drove, but safety first."

While Corden is usually known to drive the "Carpool Karaoke" cars, he's previously explained that he doesn't drive the vehicles if the team thinks it might not be safe -- for example, if they're doing a dance routine, costume change or any other reason.

BTS, meanwhile, is excited to be able to share their new music with their fans. "After this big series called Love Yourself, we started basically finding what's inside our soul, Map of the Soul, figuring out what's inside our souls, all seven," RM explained of the inspiration behind their seventh studio album. "We started with the Persona, the social mask, now we're here with 'Shadow' and 'Ego' and it's combined with the seventh."

Map of the Soul: 7 also featured a bonus track with Sia called "On," which the singers are very proud of. "Every time we do these collaborations, we're always amazed that we're able to work with these great artists and this time it was the same," J-Hope expressed. "It was really amazing and interesting. Her voice is amazing."

RM added, "Actually I tweeted about her like six years ago when 'Chandelier' was first released. I just watched the movie, on the day it was released and I was shocked. I never knew about her before, but I watched the music video and I got shocked. I [tweeted], 'this artist got to go to Billboard No. 1.' I tweeted about that and collaboration happened."

BTS is also going to be embarking on a Map of the Soul Tour kicking off in April 2020. When asked the one word they would use to describe their upcoming concerts, Jimin instantly replied, "BOOM!"

While the K-Pop superstars are constantly working and collaborating with fellow music artists, Jin previously joked that his dream collaboration would be Brad Pitt.

During ET's interview, he took a moment to send the Oscar winner a message: "I have all kinds of respect for you and when I'm here, overseas, you're the only person that I can think of. If you're ever in Korea, look me up."

