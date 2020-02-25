BTS Takes Over Grand Central Terminal for Epic Performance of New Song 'ON': Watch!

It's a BTS takeover in New York City!

The popular boy band took part in a special telecast of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, during which the late night host accompanied the South Korean heartthrobs on a fun trek around NYC.

Their journey started underground, where Fallon asked all of his interview questions while riding around in a subway car, followed by a fun tourist stop at Katz's Deli, and ending with an epic performance of their latest single "ON" in Grand Central Terminal.

The seven-member group -- comprised of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- also answered some of their fans' most burning questions in a segment of #FallonAsksBTS, revealing the story behind the "black bean noodle incident" and the one person they'd love to meet (John Cena)!

Leading up the telecast, the show called for fans to submit questions for the musicians, which lead to #FallonAsksBTS trending #1 worldwide.

Prior to the special, Fallon explained why a simple sit-down interview and performance wasn’t enough for the group’s latest visit to the studio.

“We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City,” the late night host said in a press release. “BTS really knocked it out of the park. You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is. They took over Grand Central Terminal.”

The history-making group first appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2018. Their latest visit comes on the back of the release of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, and ahead of their upcoming global tour, which arrives Stateside in May.

It’s not the only fun television appearance that fans can expect this week.



The group recently filled ET in on what to expect from Tuesday’s Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"It took like three, four hours. I heard it’s the biggest car they ever rented, because we're seven [members]. Some van, like, really hot inside," RM shared. "Like, 16 cameras inside and Corden wasn't driving it. I didn't know, I thought he really drove, but safety first."



