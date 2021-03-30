BTS Shares Emotional Message to Stop Asian Hate: 'We Feel Grief and Anger'

BTS is speaking out against the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. On Monday, the South Korean boy band shared a heartfelt message on Twitter written in both Korean and English about their own experiences with racism and took a stand against racial discrimination and violence.

BTS -- comprised of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- noted that "what is happening right now cannot be disassociated from [their] identity as Asians," and that they felt "grief and anger."

"We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians," they wrote. "We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason."

"Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks," they continued, sending their condolences to those who have lost loved ones. "But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."

The chart-topping group acknowledged that it took them time to discuss how they would respond to the rise in AAPI hate crimes given their personal experience and identity as Asians.

"We contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message," they wrote. "But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

"I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity."