BTS Releases 'Map of the Soul: 7' Album and 'On' Music Video

BTS is back with new music... and a video!

The seven-member K-pop group -- made up of Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, RM and V -- released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album on Friday. Titled Map of the Soul: 7, the 20-track album includes songs like "Black Swan," "Make It Right" and "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey.

Additionally, BTS released "On," a Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima. The film marks their official video for the catchy, lead single from the album that features singer Sia. Throughout the nearly five-minute video, the boys can be seen performing alongside 30 dancers and 12 members of a marching band, symbolizing their prominence as global artists.

Watch below:

The group recently opened up about their new album in an interview for New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. They described "On" as "a big diary of our past seven years."

"It's like a, what is it? Like, a shrink version of the whole BTS identity," they shared. "It's kind of about that. We could stumble from time to time but we get back up."

"'On' is, like, when did people first hear about the title 'On'? It's like, what's 'On'?" they continued to explain. "It's like very brief. When we say 'On' it's like, 'We on!' or, like, 'On air.' It's like, 'Bring it on.' We could imagine it [as] many things."

Of working with Halsey on "Boy With Luv," they said she was "the nicest artist" ever.

"She's kind and she's nice. Actually was, like, more, more than expected," they raved. "She was so honest, nice. Very down to earth. She's very adorable.”

As for who BTS would love to work with next? "The Weeknd!" they exclaimed.

BTS is currently in New York City to celebrate the exciting moment with their American fans. They kicked off the day with an appearance on the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, and later headed to Times Square.

“I think there are so many people in the world that experience the same thing with us and that's why they can relate to us and our message," BTS told Lowe. "There are so many people in this world with different race and they are different people but I think the sufferings that we have are all similar. And that's why I think many people can relate to us with our music.”

When ET caught up with BTS at the 2020 GRAMMYs last month, the group teased what fans could expect from their new music.

"We just released 'Black Swan,' our first single for the upcoming album. We release our album in February," group member RM shared. "It's going to be harder, it's going to be whatever you're expecting it is -- it's going to be better and harder."

When asked to elaborate, RM said the project is "really hard."

"I can't tell more. It's the hardest we can go," he added. "We're always personal and frank in our messages and tracks."

Hear more in the video below.