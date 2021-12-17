BTS Gives Epic 'Crosswalk Concert' on 'Late Late Show With James Corden'

On Beverly Boulevard, outside the Late Late Show studios in Los Angeles, Corden told RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V that they were about to "play the biggest venue" of their lives.

The members weren't really convinced about that, but agreed to hit the crosswalk to deliver their trademark high-energy performances and flawless choreography nonetheless.

After they got some unsolicited dance tips from Corden, and offered up even better options of their own, the group, directed by none other than Corden and rocking gold-and-black suits, sang "Butter" while sticks of butter ran across the crosswalk to spell out the title of the song in big, cutout letters, effectively bringing traffic to a standstill.

Behind BTS, a group of dancers dressed as buttery pancakes, toast and other breakfast items busted a move, jumping on trampolines, while Corden yelled out direction over a megaphone.

Those stopped at the crosswalk looked less than enthused by being stuck in traffic for the impromptu performance.

After a costume change, the group returned to the crosswalk, this time for a performance of "Permission to Dance." Dressed in denim, the guys performed the track with a sunset painting and cacti behind them.

The motorists stuck in traffic this time seemed much happier than the first, with one woman crying, another dancing in her sunroof, a bus driver rocking out behind the wheel, and lots of other people smiling as they snapped pics.

BTS finished things up with a performance of "Dynamite," during which they donned black pants and colorful jackets as adoring fans watched from the sidewalk and their cars.

On Thursday, the show teased the one-of-a-kind concert

TONIGHT! Behold the power of @bts_twt as they transform the intersection outside our studio into the world’s premiere music venue for their #BTSCrosswalk Concert! pic.twitter.com/kmKFoB0uUo — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 16, 2021

