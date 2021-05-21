BTS Drops Hot New Summer Song 'Butter' and Breaks YouTube Premiere Records -- Watch!

BTS can't help but break records! The K-pop supergroup dropped the music video for their new single, "Butter," on Thursday, and the BTS ARMY turned out in force.

The new tune from the mega-popular boy band -- which includes members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook -- had over 3.89 million concurrent viewers when the tune debuted Thursday night. Within an hour, it had already amassed over 21 million views.

With fun lyrics ("Smooth like butter/ Like a criminal undercover"), and a truly catchy beat, the song's hook has the hallmarks of a real hit with legitimate song-of-the-summer potential.

The video begins in black-and-white, but soon transitions into the rich and vibrant color palette that BTS' videos and live performances are famous for.

The video sees the members of BTS standing in for a line-up and holding mugshot boards with their names on them, establishing them as a group of smooth criminals.

The video takes fans on a spectacular journey in both set design, color schemes and outfits as the guys prove they can look awesome dancing in tracksuits, pastel ensembles and even tuxedos.

The song's premiere shatters the viewer record which they previously set last Summer with the release of "Dynamite."

"Butter," which is the band's second English-language track, will likely be among the songs the group performs when they take up touring again as part of GMA’s 2021 Summer Concert series.

Check out the video below for more on the K-pop superstars.