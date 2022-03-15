BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded night filled with some truly epic performances!

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming awards show. Multi-nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage as they duke it out for some of the night's biggest awards, Lil Nas X will be joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of their smash hit, "INDUSTRY BABY," and K-pop megastars BTS will no doubt provide a show-stopping performance in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Butter."

The 2022 GRAMMYs, which will be hosted once again by Trevor Noah, will also include performances from nominees Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and many more!

This year, Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earning eight, and Eilish and Rodrigo nabbing seven apiece.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards air live on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. For more on this year's show, check out the video below.

In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete awards season coverage.