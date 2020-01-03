BTS, Avril Lavigne and More Artists Cancel Concerts Due to Coronavirus

Concerns over the worldwide coronavirus pandemic have led BTS and other musicians to cancel their upcoming concerts. On Thursday in South Korea alone, 256 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number of reported cases to over 2,000.

BTS took to Twitter to announce that their April stops in Seoul during the Map of the Soul Tour will be nixed, and that anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds.

"It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay," the K-pop group's official Twitter account shared, in Korean, on Thursday. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration."

The group's decision comes after reported cases of novel coronavirus infections in South Korea skyrocketed in recent days as the pandemic -- which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China -- has spread across the globe with infections and death tolls rising in numerous countries within Asia, Europe, as well as North and South America.

BTS was expected to kick off their world tour in Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19. However, it appears the tour will now start on April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

BTS was not the first K-pop group to cancel concerts over coronavirus concerns. Both Taeyon and NCT canceled their scheduled shows in Singapore. The country has had 96 confirmed cases of the virus.

Additionally, British rapper Stormzy announced on his since-deleted Twitter account that he will be postponing his planned Asia tour. Green Day similarly made the "difficult decision" to postpone their tour of Asia.

"We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon," the band wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, country artist Kacey Musgraves canceled her upcoming trip to Italy, which has seen at least 650 cases of the virus.

Instagram

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Avril Lavigne also confirmed that she would have to postpone her concerts in Asia.

"I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian market due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus," Lavigne's statement reads. "My bad, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwife and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

IMPORTANT TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/x6A9jVP1jB — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) February 29, 2020

The National too had to cancel their tour, tweeting: "Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan."

Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020.



We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VHS6h0Y600 — The National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

In the United States, there have been at least 60 reported cases of the virus, the first death was reported on Saturday.