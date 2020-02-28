BTS and More Artists Cancel Concerts Due to Coronavirus

Concerns over the worldwide coronavirus pandemic have led BTS and other musicians to cancel their upcoming concerts. On Thursday in South Korea alone, 256 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number of reported cases to over 2,000.

BTS took to Twitter to announce that their April stops in Seoul during the Map of the Soul Tour will be nixed, and that anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds.

"It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay," the K-pop group's official Twitter account shared, in Korean, on Thursday. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration."

The group's decision comes after reported cases of novel coronavirus infections in South Korea skyrocketed in recent days as the pandemic -- which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China -- has spread across the globe with infections and death tolls rising in numerous countries within Asia, Europe, as well as North and South America.

BTS was expected to kick off their world tour in Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19. However, it appears the tour will now start on April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

BTS was not the first K-pop group to cancel concerts over coronavirus concerns. Both Taeyon and NCT canceled their scheduled shows in Singapore. The country has had 96 confirmed cases of the disease.

Additionally, British rapper Stormzy announced on his since-deleted Twitter account that he will be postponing his planned Asia tour. Green Day similarly made the "difficult decision" to postpone their tour of Asia.

"We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon," the band wrote on Twitter.

In the United States, there have been 60 reported cases of the virus, with no reported deaths.