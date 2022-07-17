Bryan Cranston, 'Breaking Bad' Star, Gets Hit by Line Drive During Celebrity Softball Game

There's no crying in softball! Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston put that to the test Saturday after being hit by a line drive during a celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium.

Cranston was warming up for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game with In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos. The two stars were having batting practice in makeshift cages outside of the stadium. Things turned painful when Ramos hit Cranston with a line drive straight to his right shoulder.

Before the celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium, Anthony Ramos was taking BP in the batting cage. @BryanCranston was pitching and he took a comebacker off the chest! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/7OOMOtxgm8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 17, 2022

In a video from the incident, you see Cranston fall to his knees in pain. Ramos rushed to Cranston's aid asking "Are you all right?" "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez was also on hand to help the actor and offered to get him water.

Cranston was down on the ground recovering for a couple of minutes before retreating to his trailer. “It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after the incident. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

However, the 66-year-old actor was able to participate in the game after all! Cranston, who was playing for the Los Angeles team, had another viral moment by getting into a "fight" with the umpire. After the official called a strike on him for what he thought should have been a ball, Cranston appeared shocked by the decision. In the viral video, you see the Breaking Bad star jokingly kicking dirt at the umpire, yelling, "It was inside!"

Bryan Cranston kicks dirt on the umpire after he calls a ball a strike 🤣🤣🤣🤣@UmpJob pic.twitter.com/UKv3rrLYVF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 17, 2022

At the end of the day, Los Angeles lost to Brooklyn 15-13. The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.