Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Reflects on 'Hard' 14th Wedding Anniversary and an Act of Kindness That Helped Her

Emma Heming is feeling the love on her anniversary with Bruce Willis! On Tuesday, the model and the Die Hard star marked 14 years of marriage -- and their first anniversary since Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In a sentimental post, Heming shared how a friend made the bittersweet day special for the pair.

"Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me," she wrote next to a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

"In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left 'a little something' for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things. It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is. So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time. I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us 💐💞 #randomactsofkindness #gratitude #friendship," she added.

Heming and Willis' anniversary comes just two days after the family celebrated the actor's 68th birthday. On Monday, Heming took to her Instagram Story to share how much the star enjoyed his special day.

"We had the best time celebrating my husband yesterday," she said in a message to the camera. "He had the best time, he loved his apple pie. Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

The mother of two shared that although she was able to pull herself together to celebrate the occasion, and post a sweet tribute to her husband, it has to be done again for their wedding anniversary.

"So we got through that," she shared. "I pulled myself together but guess what's tomorrow? It's our anniversary. So, I'm sure I will be feeling all the feels. I will spare you on that, just wait until you see that reel."

Heming ended her video by sharing the wonderful things the family has too look forward to, including her and Bruce's daughter's birthdays, and the arrival of Rumer Willis' baby.

"Anyway we have so many beautiful things and fun things to look forward to," she said. "Mabel's birthday coming up, she's turning 11. Evelyn will be turning nine, and then the birth of Demi and Bruce's first grandchild. My step grandchild which we're so excited about. So, so many fun things to look forward to, so many things to be grateful for."

On Sunday, Heming posted an emotional reel dedicated to her husband on his birthday. In addition, Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a heartwarming video of the family serenading him with the birthday song.

Ahead of their celebration, Heming shared how hard it would be to honor the occasion, while acknowledging his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Heming shared that she had started the day with tears, but said that she would go on to make the day special for her husband and family.

"Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing," she said in part. "But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."