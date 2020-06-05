Bruce Willis and Ex Demi Moore Cheer as Rumer Teaches Her 6-Year-Old Sister to Ride a Bike

One big happy family! Now that Bruce Willis, his wife, Emma Heming, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, have been reunited, the family can get in on the group quarantine fun.

Bruce has been quarantined with his ex, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, in Idaho for more than a month. He was joined this week by Emma and his youngest kids and the family is already having the best time, celebrating Evelyn's sixth birthday with a big milestone.

Rumer took to Instagram to share a precious video of the group as Evelyn rang in her birthday by learning a new skill.

"I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life. I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn," Rumer captioned the sweet video. "Happy 6th Birthday."

In the clip, Evelyn rides a bike across a blacktop as her older sisters and parents cheer. A long-haired Demi can also be seen urging the little girl forward and jumping up and down as she rides without her training wheels.

Emma also posted the video, writing, "A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off 🤗🚴🏼‍♂️💨 #thisis6#proudfamily."

The 41-year-old wife of the Die Hard star also posted a slow motion video of the actor showing off his archery skills on her Instagram Story, writing, "He's teaching me archery just in case."

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Emma and her daughters were previously quarantined in Los Angeles awaiting test results after Evelyn accidentally stuck herself with a needle. Bruce had been visiting his eldest daughters in Idaho when he was forced to stay put.

A source previously told ET, "Emma loves Bruce and is fine with him staying with his older children and Demi during this time."