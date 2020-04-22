Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Scout on Her Family's Unconventional Quarantine

Scout Willis has been enjoying all the quality time with her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

The former couple has been quarantining together with their three daughters -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 -- in Idaho amid the coronavirus outbreak. And while the Die Hard actor didn't intend to isolate with his ex-wife, Scout is loving every minute of it.

"It's been so funny because to me they’re just like, my super f**king weird parents, but to everyone else, they’re at this different level," Scout shared while on the Dopey podcast this week, adding that's it's "actually been really cool" to have her parents together.

Bruce is currently married to Emma Heming Willis and the two share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

"My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found," Scout continued. "So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor," Scout explained. "So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, after 13 years of marriage. Prior to separating, they raised their family in Hailey, Idaho. A source told ET last week that while they've been close friends for years, they "never thought they would be forced at this age to stay in one home together 24/7."

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout expressed. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute."

"It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them," she admitted.

Fans, likewise, have enjoyed seeing the Willis-Moore clan all together. And there's no bad blood between Demi and Emma, who will also comment on the modern family's cute group pics.

Another source told ET that Bruce is in touch with his wife "daily" and that being apart isn't "weird to them."

"Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this," the source shared. "Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."

The friendly exes, meanwhile, have been enjoying their time together. "It's become a slumber party and they have settled in perfectly," the source said, repeating, "Emma loves Bruce and is fine with him staying with his older children and Demi during this time."

See more of how the entire family has been spending their time in the video below.