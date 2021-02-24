Bruce Springsteen's DWI and Reckless Driving Charges Have Been Dismissed

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, the 71-year-old singer plead guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, back in November, for which he will pay a $500 fine. Springsteen was also charged at the time for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Baker said on Wednesday that in regard to the DWI and reckless driving charges, the government "cannot sustain its burden of proof."

"The blood alcohol reading was .02, which as the court is aware, is well under the state limit of .08," he added.

"Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance," Springsteen's attorney, Mitchell Ansell of Ansell, Grimm & Aaron, said in a statement. "The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges."

"Mr Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily pleaded guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500," the statement continued. "We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time."

ET confirmed earlier this month that Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, on Nov. 14, 2020, and received three citations. National Park Service spokesperson Brenda Ling said in a statement at the time that "Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process."

