'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Jake Peralta Gets Tricked Into Singing New Edition in This Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

As we all stay in for the next few weeks, what better way to brighten your day than a delightful musical moment?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine welcomes back Doug Judy (Craig Robinson), aka Pontiac Bandit, on Thursday's episode, titled "The Takeback," and the semi-reformed criminal has some personal news to share with his former archnemesis, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg): He's getting married!

But before Doug gets to the news of the day, they have a little catch-up sesh at his favorite establishment: Color Clay Creations, a studio where you paint pottery. Duh. "I find a hand-painted mug makes a thoughtful gift for any occasion," Doug explains in ET's exclusive sneak peek.

But Jake doesn't want small talk, fishing for ways to have Doug spill the beans on his upcoming wedding without making it seem like he already found out about it.

Instead, Doug goes on about his new gig ("I sit behind white CEOs when they have to testify... so they don't look so racist"), before we get a hilarious example of what that entails. Here's a hint: quiches.

Unhappy with the life update Doug's chosen to lead with, Jake tries again to get him to share news about his engagement. Unwilling to wait any longer, Jake lays it all out on the table.

"Dammit, I didn't think you'd find out about that. Who told you? Ronnie? Bobby? Ricky? Mike?" he begins to list off, conveniently referencing the 1980s R&B group.

"Don't try to change the subject by tricking me into singing New Edition with you!" Jake exclaims, pointing his tiny paintbrush at Doug, so you know he means business.

But it's Jake, so impulse control isn't his strong suit, especially when it comes to a funny musical moment. And that's exactly what happens mere seconds later. Watch ET's exclusive clip above.

When ET visited the Brooklyn Nine-Nine set at the start of season seven, Samberg spoke about whether Jake and Amy would have babies on the brain. "It was teed up last season, so it's a fair question," he told ET at the time. Sure enough, in last week's episode, Santiago discovered she was pregnant.

For more, see below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.