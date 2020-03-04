Brooke Baldwin, CNN Anchor, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brooke Baldwin shared on Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old CNN anchor said that her symptoms came on "suddenly" on Thursday.

"I am OKAY," Baldwin wrote. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever."

She said she had been practicing social distancing in New York, yet still contracted the virus. On a more positive note, she shared that she's healthy with no underlying conditions.

"Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones," she wrote. "I look forward to being back on [TV emoji] and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now."

Baldwin has since been getting support from her famous pals, including Christie Brinkley, who commented, "Sending you my very best wishes and positive vibes for fast and full recovery! 💐💕."

On Tuesday, Baldwin's fellow CNN co-anchor, Chris Cuomo, shared that he's tested positive for the coronavirus as well. Cuomo has still been working from home in his basement where he's been quarantining himself from his wife, Cristina, and their three kids. The newsman has been sharing his severe symptoms with viewers, and said that one night, he shivered so hard he chipped a tooth and also hallucinated due to having such a high fever. Watch the video below for more: