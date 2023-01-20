Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.

ET has reached out to reps for both Snow and Stanaland for comment.

Back in September 2022, the two stars posted nearly identical statements online announcing their split after two years of marriage.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Stanaland is the star of the Selling Sunset spinoff series, Selling the OC. The show was recently renewed for season 2 and 3 on Netflix.

It was previously rumored that Stanaland and his co-star, Alex Hall, were dating, but a source told ET back in September that this wasn't the case.

"Although Tyler and Alex spend time together and are very flirty, they aren’t a couple," the source said at the time. "Tyler is going through a breakup and isn’t focused on dating right now. Alex has been a good friend to Tyler. He's been upset with everything that's happened with his marriage and he’s leaning on friends like Alex to help him during this time."

Snow and Stanaland began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020.