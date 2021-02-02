Britney Spears Says Her Dance Posts 'Aren't Perfect': 'I'm Doing This For Fun!'

Britney Spears is just trying to have a little fun! The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday to respond to criticism of her recent dance videos.

Sharing a selfie outdoors, Spears wrote, "I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it 😂😂😂 !!!"

The mother of two added, "So ... if my posts aren’t perfect ... I’m doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain’t happening 💃🏼🙊😂 !!!!"

Spears regularly posts videos of herself to Instagram, dancing at her home and outside. She recently shared a clip busting a move to JAY-Z's song, "Holy Grail," and tagged her ex, Justin Timberlake, who is featured on the song.

This also wouldn't be the first time that Spears has called out her haters. In March 2020, she wrote, "Nobody watches you harder than the people who can't stand you." In her lengthy caption, Spears said that reading mean comments on her posts has affected her. In this particular instance, it was in regard to photos she had posted in a swimsuit.

"I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit," she wrote. "For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all!!!! I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background!!!! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really!!!!!!"

Spears then urged fans to practice kindness, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.