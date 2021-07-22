Britney Spears Says Finally Being Allowed to Drive Is 'A Different Ballgame'

Britney Spears is focusing on the positive amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, all smiles as she danced around to Foster the People's "Pumped Up Kicks" in a new pair of sneakers she bought herself in a recent online shoe splurge. The post comes just over a week after Britney spoke out again in court, this time with a judge granting her the right to hire her own attorney, Mathew Rosengart, whom she hopes will help her terminate the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years.

"So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people," Britney's post began. "Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone ... I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice ... well all of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I've been without them for a long time !!!! So when I woke up yesterday and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online!!!! My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don't you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days."

"I'm not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever 👟👠 !!!! I'm not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I'm just getting here ... THAT'S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!" she continued. "It's been a while since I drove alone and well let's just say it's a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America !!!!"

Further down in her caption, Britney also gave a shout-out to fellow superstars Cher and Jennifer Lopez, crediting them for inspiring her and motivating her to keep going.

"Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream ... She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her," Britney recalled. "And thinking about having a six pack like @jlo ... Lord she's so inspiring in her new video !!!! Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house 😂😉😉 !!!!!"

Britney still has a long way to go in the fight to end her conservatorship, but it appears she's been happier since addressing the court directly on June 23, and again last week. In addition to her latest Instagram post, the pop star also talked passionately about wanting to be able to drive in her explosive testimony last month, claiming she's been unable to do so for a long time.

Britney's desire to drive again goes all the way back to 2008, shortly after she was placed under the conservatorship. In a bonus scene from the documentary film Britney: For the Record, the singer revealed that she was not allowed to drive her car anymore.

A producer asked her, "When did you last feel free?" to which she responded, "When I got to drive my car a lot."

"I love driving my car," she said. "There's something about being able to drive your car that allows freedom. I haven't been able to drive my car."

