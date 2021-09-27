Britney Spears Says a 'Lot of What You Heard Is Not True' After Watching Recent Documentary

Britney Spears isn't happy with recent documentary information being released about her.

On Friday, Controlling Britney Spears, the second part of FX and Hulu's The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears documentary, was released. On Sunday, CNN also released a documentary about Spears titled Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom, which explored her struggle to end her legal conservatorship.

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer Instagrammed a video of her posing in a white crop top and shorts and slammed a recent documentary she watched about herself, but didn't specify which one.

"It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!" she wrote. "I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier 🤷🏼‍♀️🤓😭 ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world 😳 !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part 👏🏼🙄 !!!"

She also addressed speculation about her social media posts about roses or with rose emojis. Britney has previously told fans Project Rose is a personal photo project.

"Wow ... since it's such a kind world I will say The Rose Project 🌹 did stick and I will tell you why ... do you think things happen for a reason or by chance??? The Rose Project - MY ROSE PROJECT - made me a believer!!!" she wrote. "The day I first posted The Rose Project a random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door and I never even ordered it !!! Nobody in the world knew about it except for me !!! I will never forget that day ... so what if some of it was untrue !!! I have the original Rose 🌹 !!! Yes the one that kissed @Madonna and the one who has social anxiety!!!"

Lastly, she explained her all-white outfit choice.

"Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS 🤍🤍🤍," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Controlling Britney Spears featured new allegations from insiders with knowledge of the singer's ongoing, daily life inside her conservatorship. Alex Vlasov, a former employee of security firm Black Box, who worked with the singer for nine years, claimed in the documentary that Britney's conservators bugged her phone and home, monitoring and surveying her usage on the device and life indoors.

A lawyer for Jamie issued said in a statement to the New York Times: "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves."

Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, also responded to the allegations, telling the publication, "Any unauthorized intercepting or monitoring of Britney’s communications -- especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system -- would represent a shameful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties."

"Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and disgraceful, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony,” he continued. "These actions must be fully and aggressively investigated."